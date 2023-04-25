Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid

President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Juliette King McAvoy, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, King Orchards, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Central Lake, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WLUC & AP) - President Joe Biden has named Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as one of his campaign co-chairs for 2024.

Biden formally announced on Tuesday he’s running for reelection in 2024.

Biden named White House adviser Julie Chávez Rodríguez to serve as campaign manager and Quentin Fulks, who ran Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign in Georgia last year, to serve as principal deputy campaign manager. The campaign co-chairs will be Reps. Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Jim Clyburn and Veronica Escobar; Sens. Chris Coons and Tammy Duckworth; entertainment mogul and Democratic mega-donor Jeffrey Katzenberg; and Whitmer.

Whitmer was reelected to her second term as Michigan governor last November.

