Award-winning MSU student films to be shown at Studio C in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Michigan State University will have the opportunity to premiere their films at Studio C near Meridian Mall.

On Wednesday, MSU students will show their award-winning films to audiences on the big screen. According to MSU, these student films were shown at three different film festivals with two of them winning $1750 in prize money at the Capital City Film Festival Fortnight competition. For some, it will be their theatrical debut.

The doors open at 6:30 on Wednesday, April 26. People will get a chance to catch the filmmakers on the red carpet before the showings.

The event will be free and students, faculty, family, and friends will be attending.

