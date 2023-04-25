Award-winning MSU student films to be shown at Studio C in Okemos

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Michigan State University will have the opportunity to premiere their films at Studio C near Meridian Mall.

On Wednesday, MSU students will show their award-winning films to audiences on the big screen. According to MSU, these student films were shown at three different film festivals with two of them winning $1750 in prize money at the Capital City Film Festival Fortnight competition. For some, it will be their theatrical debut.

The doors open at 6:30 on Wednesday, April 26. People will get a chance to catch the filmmakers on the red carpet before the showings.

The event will be free and students, faculty, family, and friends will be attending.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault suspect arrested following brief escape from Lansing police
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Man arrested following 10-hour standoff at Lansing apartment complex
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer prepares EV online toolkit
Ingham County scheduling controlled burn
Ingham County scheduling controlled burn
Michigan State Police to have Safety Day for community
Tuesday’s edition of Studio 10 is sure to be an “Enchanted” one.
Studio 10 sneak peek: Taylor Swift or free pizza?