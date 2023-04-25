3 accused of copying credit card info, making $50K in fraudulent purchases across Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A theft ring involving several McDonald’s restaurants in the Grand Rapids area has been broken up.

Three men have been arrested and charged. According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, the men took at least 90 pictures and videos of customers’ credit cards while working at the drive-thru windows at McDonald’s locations in Wyoming, Cascade Township, Jenison and Grand Rapids.

The incidents occurred between November and January. So far, at least 14 victims have been identified.

“The case is active. It is ongoing,” said Kent County Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt. “There’s the potential there will be additional victims identified as well as additional suspects.”

Investigators believe that the fast food fraud ring made more than $50,000 worth of fraudulent purchases in-store and online, including airline tickets.

If convicted, they face up to 20 years in jail.

