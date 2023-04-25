2 arrested after allegedly firing guns, fleeing from police

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were arrested after allegedly firing guns at each other and fleeing from police in Pennfield Township.

Police responded to reports of gunfire near Hopkins Street and N East Avenue in Pennfield Township on April 23 at around 4:30 p.m.

Callers said two cars were speeding, and people in the car were firing guns at each other.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies found one of the cars involved in the reported area.

Soon after, a Battle Creek police officer found the second car and attempted a traffic stop.

The second car fled, started a pursuit and stopped on New Moon Terrace in the City of Springfield.

The suspects in the second car fled on foot.

Two suspects were taken into custody and were lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on multiple charges.

Police said a gun was in the area and found that one of the suspected cars was stolen from Kalamazoo County.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 781-0880.

