What the Tech App of the Day: All Trails

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hikers love an adventure, but not the kind of adventure you get from picking the wrong trail. Is it too steep? Is it paved or rocky? What do other hikers recommend?

An app called “All Trails” has all the answers when you tap the screen.

All Trails, for iPhone and Android, is loaded with all the information hikers want and need. Say you’re looking to get started and need an easy trail to hike. Using your location, All Trails shows all of the trails near you. How long is the trail? Is it a loop or do you need someone to pick you up at the end?

Each trail has a description that lists its steepness grade, whether it’s all paved, all dirt, or a mixture of both. An overview of the trail.

Most helpful are hiker-submitted photos to check out the views ahead of time. The app is very popular with hikers so you’ll find photos and first-person reviews and recommendations.

You can download maps for areas with poor cell service, see your progress, and if you get off the trail you’ll get an alert. You’ll no doubt discover some trails near you that you didn’t know about.

If you’re planning a vacation and want to find some trails ahead of time, you can search by city and see all of the options for where you’ll be. All Trails has information on over 200,000 trails around the country. It requires a subscription which is $36 a year. Not bad for avid hikers looking for an adventure and avoiding a long walk spoiled.

