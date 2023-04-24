Traffic alert: Howard Street ramp to US-127, I-496 to close
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Howard Street ramp to southbound US-127 and westbound I-496 will be rebuilt Friday.
More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the work is part of a $9.5 million project to rebuild two ramps at the US-127/I-496 interchange in Ingham. During construction, Howard Street will see single-lane closures in addition to traffic being detoured.
The project is expected to be completed Sunday night.
Related:
- Construction begins on major roadways in Ingham, Clinton counties
- Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers
- Mid-Michigan farmers on high alert as temperatures threaten crops
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.