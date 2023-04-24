Traffic alert: Howard Street ramp to US-127, I-496 to close

Michigan Department of Transportation
Michigan Department of Transportation
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Howard Street ramp to southbound US-127 and westbound I-496 will be rebuilt Friday.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the work is part of a $9.5 million project to rebuild two ramps at the US-127/I-496 interchange in Ingham. During construction, Howard Street will see single-lane closures in addition to traffic being detoured.

The project is expected to be completed Sunday night.

