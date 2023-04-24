Talented dogs perform stunts at Jackson College

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An incredible performance came out of Jackson College on Sunday.

Stunt dogs gave people a show to remember at the Potter Center Sunday afternoon and the pups gave people a show to remember. Chris Perondi is the stunt dog guy and his talented dogs have been entertaining audiences since 1999. The pups gave people two shows on Sunday.

The acts went from big air stunts to comedic antics, to even crowd participation.

Operations coordinator Sandra Phelan said the event is meant to be a way for families to enjoy something amazing in person with the community.

“It’s just a way to have some fun with the kids and give them a real live performance, not just hooked up to a device or a TV,” said Phelan.

This is the second time the dog stunt show took place at Jackson College.

