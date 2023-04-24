Studio 10 Presents A Mother’s Day Giveaway!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Here’s your chance to nominate or “Mom”-inate your Mom for being the best! We will be taking “Mom”-inations for Mothers who deserve the best! Enter below and tell us why your Mom is the best and upload either a photo or video of your Mom.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.