Studio 10 Presents A Mother’s Day Giveaway!

Tell us why your Mom is the best for a chance to win
Mother's Day Contest
Mother's Day Contest(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Here’s your chance to nominate or “Mom”-inate your Mom for being the best! We will be taking “Mom”-inations for Mothers who deserve the best! Enter below and tell us why your Mom is the best and upload either a photo or video of your Mom.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault suspect arrested following brief escape from Lansing police
Police are attempting to talk to a man inside the building
Man arrested following standoff at Lansing apartment complex
Police searching for two people after gunfire at Knob Hill Apartments
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
2 critically injured following car crash in Jackson County
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Studio 10
Enter to Win a $50 Gift Card from D.U.S. Couture!
Studio 10
Enter to Win VIP Tickets to the Brunch Couture Fashion Show!
Win Tickets
Enter to Win Tickets to Black Violin at the Wharton Center
One North
Win a Lunch for Four at One North!