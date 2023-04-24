Staudt on Sports LIVE: Bates declares and remembering George Fox

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt gives his take on another Wolverine entering the college football transfer portal, Eastern Michigan stand-out Emoni Bates declares for the NBA draft, and we remember a legendary Lansing-area coach.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault suspect arrested following brief escape from Lansing police
Police are attempting to talk to a man inside the building
Man arrested following standoff at Lansing apartment complex
Police searching for two people after gunfire at Knob Hill Apartments
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
2 critically injured following car crash in Jackson County
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Big Ten Conference
Michigan State’s 2023 season opener vs. Central Michigan date moved
Spartans drop regular season finale.
Spartans drop regular season finale.
Spartans drop regular season finale.
Men’s Tennis Falls to Northwestern on Senior Day
MICHIGAN STATE
Vradenburg’s Bat, Powers’ Arm, Boosts Spartans To 14-2 Victory For MSU At Michigan