Staudt on Sports LIVE: Bates declares and remembering George Fox
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt gives his take on another Wolverine entering the college football transfer portal, Eastern Michigan stand-out Emoni Bates declares for the NBA draft, and we remember a legendary Lansing-area coach.
More:
- Michigan State’s 2023 season opener vs. Central Michigan date moved
- Detroit Lions legends return to Lansing in All-Star basketball game
- MSU Nipped By UM Friday In Series Opener
- Suzy Merchant adjusts to retirement, focuses on family
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.