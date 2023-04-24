Smoke detectors installed for free in Jackson, Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Smoke detectors are an essential tool that’s often forget about.

They are hidden and often don’t make noise unless there’s a fire or the batteries need to be changed. Some homes don’t even have a smoke detector or if they do it may not be functioning properly, putting you and your family’s lives at risk.

You’ve probably heard that high pitch beeping noise while cooking dinner or if the batteries need to be changed, but that loud sound could mean the difference between life and death.

Mike Ruster, Delta Township Fire Inspector explains “if you look at the death rate through the U.S. you’re twice as likely to die in a fire because of not having a smoke alarm.”

On average seven people die everyday in house fires nationwide and having working smoke alarms in your home can cut the risk of death by half. That’s why the American Red Cross is sounding the alarm and installing free smoke detectors across Michigan.

“The homeowner has only two minutes to safely escape. In fact, the more synthetic material we have more on homes now makes that burn rate a lot faster than it historically has been” according to Maria Paton, Red Cross, Disaster program manager.

Paton explains “we know that two minutes is the maxiumum amount of time and being prepared is key to surviving and making sure you and your family are safe.”

This weekend, the American Red Cross Will be installing about 280 free smoke alarms for people in the Lansing and Jackson areas, but volunteers are needed.

Paton says “it doesn’t have to be getting up on the ladder and installing that smoke alarm. It can be giving out education, documenting, or feeding other volunteers, doing registration. There are a lot of ways to get involved.”

Getting involved could help save lives. Experts say older adults are more likely to die in a house fire because of their limited mobility and not changing out their smoke detector batteries.

“That’s a lot of the reason why the elderly is more at risk. Plus, their mobility to get out of the house,” according to Paton. “If they’re not being alarmed by a smoke alarm and they’re being woken up by the smoke it might be too late to get out.”

There are devices that can better alert older adults who are hard of hearing. These devices link to a smoke detector so when the alarm goes off the bed shakes and a strobe light will go off as well. These devices are available in addition to the smoke detectors the Red Cross is providing this weekend.

To pick up a free smoke detector, you can go to the Disability Network Capital Area on Mount Hope Ave. in Lansing from 3-6:00 p.m. Friday or the Allen Neighborhood Center On East Kalamazoo St.

Volunteers will also be in Jackson at the American Red Cross on Mechanic St. from 9-3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Information is available on the Red Cross website if you would like to apply for a free smoke alarm or wish to sign up to volunteer.

