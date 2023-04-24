Construction begins on major roadways in Ingham, Clinton Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin road work in two mid-Michigan counties Monday.

The following projects are to begin this week:

Road repair work on I-96 in Clinton County

Next phase of the Rebuilding Michigan project on US-127 in Ingham County

The I-96 road repairs in Clinton County begin on April 24 near Grand Ledge.

MDOT plans to add a median cable barrier and improve “safety and mobility” in the roadway.

The construction will cause single-lane closures in the daytime. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

The construction on I-96 is expected to be completed by September 20, 2023.

Also, beginning on April 24 is the next construction phase to US-127.

The US-127 southbound off-ramp to Bellevue Road in Ingham County will be closed until its expected completion date—May 13, 2023—to increase the safety and mobility of the roadway.

MDOT said there will be posted detours.

Construction to US-127 is part of MDOT’s multi-year, $62 million project to the roadway between the Jackson/Ingham County line and M-36 in Ingham County.

