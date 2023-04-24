Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson visiting MSU

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at the Faith, Politics and the Common Good Forum at Franklin Jr. High School, Jan. 9, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Marianne Williamson, a President of the United States candidate, is expected to visit Michigan State University (MSU) Monday night.

The author, activist and politician will be on campus on April 24 for a talk and Q&A event hosted by MSU College Democrats.

“While we are not making an endorsement in this race, we believe that free speech and the freedom to share ideas is crucial to a healthy democracy,” said MSU College Democrats. “We want to invite debate and differing ideas to the table, and provide a space for voters to consider the vision and qualities they look for in leadership.”

Those interested in the event can purchase tickets online.

