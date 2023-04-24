Police search for stolen City of Hillsdale truck

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen public works truck.

Police said a Hillsdale City Department of Public Works truck was stolen.

The stolen truck has the following description:

2008 Chevy 2500 navy blue work truck

License plate number 033X754

#4 on the front fender

Has a single cab long bed

Amber beacon light on the top

Has a City of Hillsdale crest on the driver and passenger side doors

Police said if you see this truck, call 911.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.