Police search for stolen City of Hillsdale truck

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen public works truck.

Police said a Hillsdale City Department of Public Works truck was stolen.

The stolen truck has the following description:

  • 2008 Chevy 2500 navy blue work truck
  • License plate number 033X754
  • #4 on the front fender
  • Has a single cab long bed
  • Amber beacon light on the top
  • Has a City of Hillsdale crest on the driver and passenger side doors

Police said if you see this truck, call 911.

