Large police presence at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a police presence at the Cedar Place Apartments on W Jolly Road in Lansing. Police were called to the apartments around 3 a.m. Monday.

Police attempted to talk to a man inside one of the apartments. A News 10 crew saw an officer walking into the building with a gun drawn and a shield.

A security officer told News 10 a man was tossing items out his balcony window. According to the security officer, police entered the building and attempted to tase the man, who allegedly had a knife and barricaded himself inside.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.