Large police presence at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing

A man was allegedly throwing items out his window and barricaded himself inside the building. Police are trying to make contact with the man.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a police presence at the Cedar Place Apartments on W Jolly Road in Lansing. Police were called to the apartments around 3 a.m. Monday.

Police attempted to talk to a man inside one of the apartments. A News 10 crew saw an officer walking into the building with a gun drawn and a shield.

A security officer told News 10 a man was tossing items out his balcony window. According to the security officer, police entered the building and attempted to tase the man, who allegedly had a knife and barricaded himself inside.

