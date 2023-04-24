Over 100 vendors set up shop at Eaton County expo

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - It was a day full of fun, food, and games at the Eaton County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

Even in the cold and rain, kids and families got to enjoy a fun morning at the Eaton County Expo. Over 100 vendors from across Eaton County set up shop at the fairgrounds for people to check out. The main goal of the event is to benefit local businesses and non-profits.

Organizers said they also had food truck competitions as well as a hula-hooping competition.

Courtney Mead from the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce said small businesses profit from networking at the expo.

“Also getting everyone together to do something fun by promoting their businesses and connecting with the community in a more casual way,” said Mead.

Disney Princesses also showed up at the Expo.

It was the 8th year doing the event,

