Oncology clinic opens in Charlotte
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Eaton Hospital has opened an oncology clinic.
Sparrow Medical Group Oncology Charlotte was created to provide cancer-treating services to the Charlotte community.
The practice—located at 111 Lansing Street, Suite 220—is open Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sparrow Eaton plans to construct an infusion center in the coming months to expand vital resources in mid-Michigan.
Call (517) 543-9564 to speak with one of the oncology staff members.
Read next:
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.