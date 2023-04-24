Oncology clinic opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Eaton Hospital has opened an oncology clinic.

Sparrow Medical Group Oncology Charlotte was created to provide cancer-treating services to the Charlotte community.

The practice—located at 111 Lansing Street, Suite 220—is open Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sparrow Eaton plans to construct an infusion center in the coming months to expand vital resources in mid-Michigan.

Call (517) 543-9564 to speak with one of the oncology staff members.

