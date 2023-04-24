Napoleon High School robotics team to compete in World Championship

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Napoleon High School robotics squad is going to Texas for the VEX Robotics World Championship 2023.

The team qualified for the championship by becoming a division finalist in the state competition. They now head to Texas, where they will take on 800 other teams from across the world. It’s the first time Napoleon High School has qualified and the team of 24 and their coach can’t wait to participate.

”I think it’s a really important place for them to be where it’s a place for them to come in and be themselves and also gain some hands-on engineering skills and be able to build something,” said coach Adam Draa.

