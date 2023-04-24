In My View: College football games set to be shorter

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College football games are often too long for most people, and just like baseball, steps are being taken to shorten the required time.

This coming season, there will be no time out on first downs, except for the final two minutes of each half. Baseball loses no action; it is simply condensed. In football, it is estimated that games will lose about 15 plays. While there are plenty of TV commercials that slow the pace, the high rights fees demanded by colleges require commercials to pay the bills. However, games going nearly four hours were intolerable for many. On balance, let’s see if this change, similar to the NFL, will be considered a positive move forward.

