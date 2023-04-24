MSU Openiing Football Game Moved Up One Day

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s season opening football game against Central Michigan is being moved up one day. The Big Ten announced Monday the game will be played Friday, September 1st instead of the 2nd as previously announced. No kick off time and television assignment has been announced as of yet. Recent MSU seasons have begun on Friday night of Labor Day week end so this will not be an original move.

