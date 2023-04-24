Michigan State’s 2023 season opener vs. Central Michigan date moved

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced the 2023 season and home opener for the Michigan State football team against Central Michigan had been moved to September 1 in Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State will have a total of seven home games in 2023 against:

Central Michigan, Sept. 1

Richmond, Sept. 9

Washington, Sept. 16

Maryland, Sept. 23

Michigan, Oct. 21

Nebraska, Nov. 4

Penn state, Nov. 25

The 2023 season marks the ninth time in the past 13 years that Michigan State will open the season with a Friday night game in East Lansing and the second under fourth-year head coach Mel Tucker.

This season also marks the 11th time since 2011 that Michigan State will open on a Friday night.

The deadline for the 2023 season ticket renewal is May 1.

Fans interested in being season ticket holders can purchase them online or by filling out the ticket information request.

