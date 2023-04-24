Michigan State’s 2023 season opener vs. Central Michigan date moved

Kickoff time and TV network broadcasting will be released on a later date
Big Ten Conference
Big Ten Conference(PRNewswire)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced the 2023 season and home opener for the Michigan State football team against Central Michigan had been moved to September 1 in Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State will have a total of seven home games in 2023 against:

  • Central Michigan, Sept. 1
  • Richmond, Sept. 9
  • Washington, Sept. 16
  • Maryland, Sept. 23
  • Michigan, Oct. 21
  • Nebraska, Nov. 4
  • Penn state, Nov. 25

The 2023 season marks the ninth time in the past 13 years that Michigan State will open the season with a Friday night game in East Lansing and the second under fourth-year head coach Mel Tucker.

This season also marks the 11th time since 2011 that Michigan State will open on a Friday night.

The deadline for the 2023 season ticket renewal is May 1.

Fans interested in being season ticket holders can purchase them online or by filling out the ticket information request.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence on Fairview Avenue in Lansing
Police are attempting to talk to a man inside the building
Alleged armed man barricades himself in Lansing apartment complex
Police searching for two people after gunfire at Knob Hill Apartments
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
"It'll be nice to sit here and enjoy this great weather and not have to worry about what...
Suzy Merchant adjusts to retirement, focuses on family

Latest News

Spartans drop regular season finale.
Spartans drop regular season finale.
Spartans drop regular season finale.
Men’s Tennis Falls to Northwestern on Senior Day
MICHIGAN STATE
Vradenburg’s Bat, Powers’ Arm, Boosts Spartans To 14-2 Victory For MSU At Michigan
Detroit Lions legends return to Lansing in All-Star basketball game - clipped version
Detroit Lions legends return to Lansing in All-Star basketball game - clipped version