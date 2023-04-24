Michigan repurposes COVID-19 testing sites for health pilot program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced a pilot program at select COVID-19 testing sites to address community health needs.

Community health workers (CHW) will offer on-demand referral services including behavioral health and social services. Visitors to participating sites can meet with an on-site CHW to connect with community resources that include food access, housing supports, utilities assistance and health care enrollment.

“We must take every opportunity we have to bring access to health care to residents where and when they need it,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Increasing entry points to care leads to improving social determinants of health and the overall well-being of our communities.”

The CHW services are currently funded through a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant focused on addressing health disparities among high-risk and underserved populations. MDHHS will continue to evaluate ways to support community health needs across the state.

The pilot sites will be located in Detroit, Flint, and Muskegon.

Free consultation services up to 45 minutes are available. Walk-ins are taken as space and time allows, and no ID or insurance is required.

The first evaluation of the CHW pilot will occur at the end of May. To learn more about CHWs, visit the Michigan Community Health Workers Alliance website.

