Meridian Township Municipal building renovations begin
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Most of the Meridian Township Municipal building is closed as it undergoes a months-long renovation project.
Beginning Monday, April 24, the Municipal building is getting an interior makeover, including:
- Remove wallpaper
- New paint
- Replace carpet
- Upgrade office furniture
Most of the building is closed except for the Town Hall room, located at 5151 Marsh Road—where most in-person services will still be available throughout the construction.
Employees will be relocated as renovations are made:
- 12 employees will be relocated to the Meridian Township Police Department
- 19 employees will be relocated to 2630 Bennett Road
- Ten employees will be relocated to the Meridian Township Service Center located at 2100 Gaylord C. Smith Court
The project is expected to be finished by October 2, 2023.
Meridian Township provided a breakdown of where to go for customer service:
Municipal Building
- Utility & Tax Payments
- Assessing Questions
- All Permitting (Building/Planning/Public Works)
- Communications
- Township Treasurer
- Code Enforcement
Police Department
- Township Supervisor
- Township Manager’s Office
- Director of Human Resources
- Planning Staff
- Meridian Cares
- Director of Community Planning & Development
- Director of Operations & Project Management
2630 Bennett Road
- Township Clerk’s Office
- Election Questions
- Finance Director
- Director of Neighborhoods & Economic Development
- Township Assessor
- Information Technology (IT)
Meridian Township Service Center
- Deputy Township Manager
- Engineering
- Parks & Recreation Department (this is their permanent location)
For uncertainty on who to reach or where to go, email Meridian Township at webmaster@meridian.mi.us
