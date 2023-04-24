Meridian Township Municipal building renovations begin

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Most of the Meridian Township Municipal building is closed as it undergoes a months-long renovation project.

Beginning Monday, April 24, the Municipal building is getting an interior makeover, including:

Remove wallpaper

New paint

Replace carpet

Upgrade office furniture

Most of the building is closed except for the Town Hall room, located at 5151 Marsh Road—where most in-person services will still be available throughout the construction.

Employees will be relocated as renovations are made:

12 employees will be relocated to the Meridian Township Police Department

19 employees will be relocated to 2630 Bennett Road

Ten employees will be relocated to the Meridian Township Service Center located at 2100 Gaylord C. Smith Court

The project is expected to be finished by October 2, 2023.

Meridian Township provided a breakdown of where to go for customer service:

Municipal Building

Utility & Tax Payments

Assessing Questions

All Permitting (Building/Planning/Public Works)

Communications

Township Treasurer

Code Enforcement

Police Department

Township Supervisor

Township Manager’s Office

Director of Human Resources

Planning Staff

Meridian Cares

Director of Community Planning & Development

Director of Operations & Project Management

2630 Bennett Road

Township Clerk’s Office

Election Questions

Finance Director

Director of Neighborhoods & Economic Development

Township Assessor

Information Technology (IT)

Meridian Township Service Center

Deputy Township Manager

Engineering

Parks & Recreation Department (this is their permanent location)

For uncertainty on who to reach or where to go, email Meridian Township at webmaster@meridian.mi.us

