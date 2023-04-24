Meridian Township Municipal building renovations begin

Meridian Charter Township Municipal Building
Meridian Charter Township Municipal Building(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Most of the Meridian Township Municipal building is closed as it undergoes a months-long renovation project.

Beginning Monday, April 24, the Municipal building is getting an interior makeover, including:

  • Remove wallpaper
  • New paint
  • Replace carpet
  • Upgrade office furniture

Most of the building is closed except for the Town Hall room, located at 5151 Marsh Road—where most in-person services will still be available throughout the construction.

Employees will be relocated as renovations are made:

  • 12 employees will be relocated to the Meridian Township Police Department
  • 19 employees will be relocated to 2630 Bennett Road
  • Ten employees will be relocated to the Meridian Township Service Center located at 2100 Gaylord C. Smith Court

The project is expected to be finished by October 2, 2023.

Meridian Township provided a breakdown of where to go for customer service:

Municipal Building

  • Utility & Tax Payments
  • Assessing Questions
  • All Permitting (Building/Planning/Public Works)
  • Communications
  • Township Treasurer
  • Code Enforcement

Police Department

  • Township Supervisor
  • Township Manager’s Office
  • Director of Human Resources
  • Planning Staff
  • Meridian Cares
  • Director of Community Planning & Development
  • Director of Operations & Project Management

2630 Bennett Road

  • Township Clerk’s Office
  • Election Questions
  • Finance Director
  • Director of Neighborhoods & Economic Development
  • Township Assessor
  • Information Technology (IT)

Meridian Township Service Center

  • Deputy Township Manager
  • Engineering
  • Parks & Recreation Department (this is their permanent location)

For uncertainty on who to reach or where to go, email Meridian Township at webmaster@meridian.mi.us

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence on Fairview Avenue in Lansing
Police are attempting to talk to a man inside the building
Alleged armed man barricades himself in Lansing apartment complex
Police searching for two people after gunfire at Knob Hill Apartments
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
"It'll be nice to sit here and enjoy this great weather and not have to worry about what...
Suzy Merchant adjusts to retirement, focuses on family

Latest News

Kathy Funk in court.
Michigan official gets house arrest for 2020 ballot sabotage
Potter Park Zoo newborn fawn had challenging start, doing well
Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News
Dezyre Rouble
Eaton Rapids police report missing girl located