Men’s Tennis Falls to Northwestern on Senior Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s tennis fell to No. 26 Northwestern, 6-1, in its regular-season finale Sunday afternoon at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center.

MSU dropped to 10-13 (3-6 B1G), while Northwestern moved to 19-8 (7-2 B1G).Sunday’s match marked the final career home match for Spartan seniors Kazuki Matsuno and Anthony Pero, who were recognized during the match.

“The guys, you know trainers. Everybody that’s become a great friend to me.,” Pero said when asked about what he’d miss the most about his time at Michigan State. “More than tennis honestly, the tennis the secondary. But doing everything with these guys is a blessing and they’re best friends more than anything. So I’m gonna miss them for sure.”

Like Pero, Matsuno has been apart of two separate coaching regimes, first with previous long time head coach Gene Orlando and now more recently with his predecessor Harry Jadun.

Matsuno is grateful for the life lessons he’s learned while being part of the program.

“Our former coach Gene Orlando and obviously Harry and Mike this season have just helped me immensely and developing me as a player but more importantly a man,” Matsuno said smiling. “That’s been the biggest takeaway from this experience is just the community and how God’s surrounded me with such incredible people.”

Jadun has a young team, with talent in his underclassmen, but he’s grateful for the leadership his two seniors provided over the years.

“They’ve meant a lot and for me and my coaching journey just two guys that I recruited and really the first class that I recruited here and they’re graduating,” Jadun said. “So it’s just gonna be a little bit different coaching without them next year, but we really appreciate them and really looking to finish this year strong with them.”

Northwestern picked up the doubles point with wins on courts one and two.

Freshman Ozan Baris and Pero fell in a tightly-contested 6-4 match to 61st-ranked Steven Forman and Simen Bratholm, while junior Reed Crocker and Matsuno, also playing a close match against a ranked team, fell 6-4 to 80th-ranked Gleb Blekher and Ivan Yatsuk.

Playing at No. 3 doubles, sophomore Max Sheldon and junior Graydon Lair won their fifth-straight match together, defeating Trice Pickens and Natan Spear, 6-4.

Sheldon earned the Spartans’ lone point of the afternoon with a win at No. 2 singles over Northwestern’s Yatsuk. In a back-and-forth match, Sheldon battled back from trailing in the first set to secure a a 7-5 first-set win before dropping his second set 7-6(5). After the Wildcats clinched the match, the match moved to a super tiebreak final set, where Sheldon won 10-7 to take the victory.

Pero also battled in a close match on court four, falling to Pickens 7-6(6), 7-5.

Sunday marked the second-straight match that the Spartans have faced two ranked doubles teams. Baris also faced a ranked opponent at No. 1 singles for the second-straight match, falling 6-4, 6-4 to Northwestern’s 60th-ranked Forman.

The Spartans have earned the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will face 10th-seeded Purdue in the first round of the tournament on Thursday, April 27 at 2 p.m. in Bloomington, Indiana at Indiana’s IU Tennis Center. The winner of Thursday’s match will face No. 2 seed Michigan on Friday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Streaming will be available on B1G+.

MSU earned a 5-2 road win over the Boilermakers this season on April 14.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.