Large police presence on Fairview Avenue in Lansing

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are on the scene on the east side of Lansing near Michigan Avenue.

Lansing Police cars lined the streets of Fairview Avenue near a house. Fairview was blocked off from Kalamazoo and Marcus Street. News 10 was on the scene and saw six Lansing Police Department cars in the area.

It is unknown at this time what happened.

News 10 will update you when we find more information.

