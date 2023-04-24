Of Heumman Interest: Adam Eaton brings big league experience to MSU baseball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s baseball team may have lost two out of three games to Michigan over the weekend, but they are enjoying their best season in several years.

Adam Eaton, a former Major League outfielder, has joined the coaching staff of Michigan State’s baseball team this year, and his presence has already made a significant impact. Eaton, who had a 10-year Major League career with four different teams, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Spartans.

Eaton crossed paths with MSU Coach Jake Boss during his playing career, and they have stayed in touch over the years. When Boss learned that Eaton was interested in getting involved with coaching, he wasted no time in bringing him on board.

Eaton has quickly become a part of the Spartan community and is enjoying every aspect of it.

“I think I’ve indulged in the community. I got a little taste of it when my brother-in-law Zach Osburn played hockey here,” Eaton said. “What a place to be! I mean, East Lansing has been nothing but awesome to me in every aspect of it.”

Eaton’s big league career included being a member of the 2019 Washington Nationals, who won the World Series. As the MSU Director of Player Development, he’s been trying to fall in line with what Coach Boss is trying to do and prepare the players for the next level.

Eaton has been sharing his knowledge and helping the Spartan players with the mental aspect of the game, including how to deal with failure. As someone who came to the plate nearly 3,500 times in his Major League career and had a career average of .275, Eaton knows firsthand the challenges of facing failure in baseball.

“This game will chew you up and spit you out, and there are those that are humble and those that are about to be,” Eaton said. “These guys have truly taken it head-on. Talked to a few guys that have had really successful weeks and then not-so-successful weeks, and I’ve told them you can’t go on a rollercoaster. We’ve gotta stay even-keeled. This is a long season for them.”

Eaton’s knowledge and ability to pass it along to the team is invaluable, and he’s been trying to help the players succeed both in college and beyond.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.