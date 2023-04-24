First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another chilly day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Our average high temperature is now 62º. Tonight frost is possible once again with overnight low temperatures dropping back to around 30º. High temperatures Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer climbing to the low 50s. We should see high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60º Thursday into the weekend.

Today like Monday a pool of cold, unstable air aloft will give us lots of clouds and a few peeks at the sun at times. Once again today rain showers are expected to develop across the area and like Monday morning a few snowflakes may mix in with the raindrops during the morning hours. Tonight any showers fall apart during the early evening and we should spend the night under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday and Thursday promise to be the pick days of the week with some sunshine both days. We enter a period of unsettled weather Friday into early next week with on and off rain showers expected across the area. It may take until the middle of next week for our next chance to have a few days without the mention of rain in the forecast.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 25, 2023

Average High: 62º Average Low 40º

Lansing Record High: 86° 1915

Lansing Record Low: 17° 1909

Jackson Record High: 87º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 24º 1972

