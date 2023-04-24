David’s Dish: Tree Stump Moss Cake

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a cake straight out of a fairy tale!

David Andrews stopped by Studio 10 to show us how not to get stumped by the Tree Stump Moss Cake.

Below is the recipe for the cake that includes dulce de leche buttercream, edible tree bark, mushrooms, and moss. David says that this takes time and patience to make but it’s worth it.

https://tasty.co/recipe/tree-stump-moss-cake?fbclid=IwAR14g2ODZJOGKMHpWpKk6boLTSpVMwFhebrXqMmMEriGa9o_dw2V9XoxziQ

David’s number one tip was to make the cake with this chocolate recipe! He says it’s one of the best chocolate cakes out there.

https://www.livewellbakeoften.com/chocolate-layer-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2hmPK03y78Vrn50_FZjtvMvQ12Iqt764GZ4Y3ZZrfigv6SNdyoSe5rUdI

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.