David’s Dish: Tree Stump Moss Cake

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a cake straight out of a fairy tale!

David Andrews stopped by Studio 10 to show us how not to get stumped by the Tree Stump Moss Cake.

Below is the recipe for the cake that includes dulce de leche buttercream, edible tree bark, mushrooms, and moss. David says that this takes time and patience to make but it’s worth it.

https://tasty.co/recipe/tree-stump-moss-cake?fbclid=IwAR14g2ODZJOGKMHpWpKk6boLTSpVMwFhebrXqMmMEriGa9o_dw2V9XoxziQ

David’s number one tip was to make the cake with this chocolate recipe! He says it’s one of the best chocolate cakes out there.

https://www.livewellbakeoften.com/chocolate-layer-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2hmPK03y78Vrn50_FZjtvMvQ12Iqt764GZ4Y3ZZrfigv6SNdyoSe5rUdI

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault suspect arrested following brief escape from Lansing police
Police are attempting to talk to a man inside the building
Man arrested following standoff at Lansing apartment complex
Police searching for two people after gunfire at Knob Hill Apartments
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
2 critically injured following car crash in Jackson County
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Mom-inate
Mom-inate Your Mom for Awesome Prizes
517 Friday
517 Friday April 21, 2023
Medicare Concierge Services
Busting the Medicare myths
Van Attas
How to prepare your garden and yard for spring