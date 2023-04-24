Chilly days and frosty nights kick off the week

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The last week in April will be a chilly one. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has just how low the temps will go. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk with a look at some of the day’s top headlines.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 24, 2023

  • Average High: 61º Average Low 40º
  • Lansing Record High: 87° 1915
  • Lansing Record Low: 23° 1883
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 20º 2015

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence on Fairview Avenue in Lansing
Police searching for two people after gunfire at Knob Hill Apartments
"It'll be nice to sit here and enjoy this great weather and not have to worry about what...
Suzy Merchant adjusts to retirement, focuses on family
People gather at 8th Beerfest at the Ballpark in Downtown Lansing
People gather at 8th Beerfest at the Ballpark in Downtown Lansing
Unloading clutter at Recycle-Rama in Lansing

Latest News

Police search for stolen Hillsdale Public Works truck
Police search for stolen City of Hillsdale truck
Lansing gas prices fall 12 cents
Average Lansing gas prices fall 12 cents
Construction begins on major roadways in Ingham, Clinton Counties
Construction begins on major roadways in Ingham, Clinton Counties
Police are attempting to talk to a man inside the building
Alleged armed man barricades himself in Lansing apartment complex