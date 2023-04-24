CATA providing free rides to voters for upcoming election

No ID or proof of voter registration is required
CATA vehicles in Mid-Michigan
CATA vehicles in Mid-Michigan(Sara Schulz)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will provide free rides to the polls for voters on May 2.

No ID or proof of voter registration is required.

Riders can inform a CATA driver that they wish to vote and board for free.

Spec-Tran and Rural Service Rides must be scheduled by 5 p.m. May 1.

CATA recommends that Redi-Ride trips to polling centers should be booked no later than May 1.

Contact CATA at info@cata.org or (517) 394-1000.

Voters are encouraged to confirm whether a special election is being held in their jurisdiction on May 2.

The vote on May 2 is on Webberville Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal and the Delta Charter Township Public Safety Facility Storage Building Bond Proposal.

