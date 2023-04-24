Average Lansing gas prices fall 12 cents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas price in Lansing has fallen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 gas stations in Lansing, the average gas price on April 24 stands at 3.63 per gallon.

The price is 26 cents higher than in March and 22.2 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy said diesel had fallen 3 cents per gallon in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.

