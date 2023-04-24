An Arbor Day preview and when the chilly weather fades away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk with a preview of what’s coming up on Studio 10, including a preview of Arbor Day (Friday) and where a sensory-friendly concert will be held as Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month wraps up. Plus Darrin Rockcole has another check of the weather, which stays chillier than average.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 24, 2023

Average High: 61º Average Low 40º

Lansing Record High: 87° 1915

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1883

Jackson Record High: 87º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 20º 2015

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.