An Arbor Day preview and when the chilly weather fades away

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk with a preview of what’s coming up on Studio 10, including a preview of Arbor Day (Friday) and where a sensory-friendly concert will be held as Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month wraps up. Plus Darrin Rockcole has another check of the weather, which stays chillier than average.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 24, 2023

  • Average High: 61º Average Low 40º
  • Lansing Record High: 87° 1915
  • Lansing Record Low: 23° 1883
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 20º 2015

