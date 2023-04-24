2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County

2 critically injured following car crash in Jackson County
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two are in critical condition following a crash in Rives Township Saturday night.

Police responded to the scene at Rives Eaton Road near Darling Road on April 22 at around 10 p.m.

Officials said a 34-year-old Rives Junction resident was attempting to turn left on the roadway, and a car—driven by a 16-year-old Jackson resident—tried to pass on the left and hit the turning car.

The 16-year-old’s car overturned and ejected both passengers that were in the vehicle.

Both are in critical condition. They were transported to Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson and later transferred to the University of Michigan Hospital for further care.

The 34-year-old suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said no further information will be released at this time.

