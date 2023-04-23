Vradenburg’s Bat, Powers’ Arm, Boosts Spartans To 14-2 Victory For MSU At Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Brock Vradenburg was 3-for-4 with two HRs and five RBI to boost Michigan State baseball to a 14-2 Victory for MSU at Michigan Sunday afternoon at UM’s Ray Fisher Stadium, for the Spartans’ largest margin of victory over the Wolverines since 1969.

Vradenburg belted a two-run home run in the first frame and a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The junior infielder now leads the team with 10 HRs on the season, becoming the first Spartan with double-digit homers since Ryan Krill with 13 round-trippers in 2015.

On the mound, junior Nick Powers went 8.0 IP and kept the UM bats in check throughout the day, auditioning for the role of Wolverine-tamer with his second career outstanding outing in games at Michigan.

Michigan State scored jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the fourth with two runs in the first, one in the second, then three each in the third and fourth. After UM got on the board with a run in the fourth, MSU added two in the fifth. The Wolverines scored a run on the sixth, but the Spartans plated three runs in the top of the seventh for the 14-2 final score, Michigan State’s largest winning margin over UM since an 18-3 Victory for MSU on April 19, 1969.

Sunday’s Spartan win denied the Wolverines the weekend series sweep after UM won Friday’s game, 5-3 and Saturday’s contest, 8-3, as MSU out-scored UM, 20-15 for the weekend. Michigan State also split the season-series with Michigan at two games apiece after the 15-8 Victory for MSU in the season-opener on Feb. 17 in the MLB Desert Invitational in Phoenix, Ariz.

With Sunday’s win, MSU is now 24-13 overall and 7-5 in B1G action. UM has an 21-18 overall and 9-6 B1G record with the loss.

The Spartans scored 14 runs on 15 hits, for their 11th game this season with double-digit runs and hits in the same game, moving to 11-0 when doing so.

Along with Vradenburg’s 3-for-4 with five RBI, four-run performance, redshirt-junior Greg Ziegler was 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored, also joining Vradenburg in the HR category with a solo homer to lead off the top of the seventh.

Three other Spartans had multiple hits, as junior infielder Mitch Jebb was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI, redshirt-sophomore catcher Bryan Broecker was 2-for-5 with a run scored and RBI, and junior outfielder Jack Frank was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Jebb also swiped the lone stolen base of the day.

Redshirt-sophomore designated hitter Sam Busch was 1-for-3 with two RBI and scored a run, while junior infielder Dillon Kark was 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, and senior outfielder Casey Mayes was 1-for-5 with a run scored. Frank and Mayes both knocked a double to join Vradenburg and Ziegler with extra-base hits.

On the mound, the Spartan southpaw Powers held UM to just two hits through five innings, finishing with just five hits allowed in 8.0 IP, with two runs, to just one walk and ringing up for strikeouts. Powers worked a 1-2-3 frame in the second, third and fifth frames. Along with Sunday, his Wolverine-tamer audition against UM in Ann Arbor also included a 7.0 IP outing with just four hits and no runs with three Ks in a 3-0 Victory for MSU on March 22, 2021.

Senior reliever Wyatt Rush came on in the ninth on Sunday and chalked up a pair of a punchouts before a lineout to end it and spark the Victory for MSU celebration.

The Spartans blasted their way on the scoreboard in the first inning. Jebb drew a one-out walk and Vradenburg followed with an opposite-field two-run home run to left-center that hit the back of the softball stands in the distance of nearby newly dedicated Carol Hutchins Stadium, the MSU alum and retired UM softball coach.

Michigan State added a run in the second on a Ziegler RBI single, driving in Frank, who led off with a walk, for a 3-0 lead.

The Spartans doubled their lead in the third as Vradenburg sparked the rally with a double down the right field line. Busch followed by reaching after getting hit by a pitch, bringing Broecker to the plate. The Spartan catcher singled to right field to drive in Vradenburg and move Busch around to third. After a Wolverine pitching change, Busch scored after UM catcher Gabe Sotres threw down to third to try to pick Busch off third, but the throw was high, allowing Busch to score and Broecker to advance to second. Broecker moved up to third on a Frank groundout, and Kark brought him in with a single up the middle for a 6-0 Spartan advantage.

Ziegler led off the fourth frame with his homer to left field. Two batters later, Jebb singled to right, and then stole second and moved to third on a passed ball with Vradenburg at bat. After Vradenburg walked, Busch singled to right to drive in both Jebb and Vradenburg, and advanced to second on a UM throwing error, but got caught in a rundown between second and third. After a Wolverine pitching change, Broecker singled to right, and Frank followed with a double to center, but Broecker was thrown out at home trying to score, leaving the scoreboard reading 9-0 for the visiting Spartans.

The Wolverines got a run back in the bottom of the fourth, on a two-out RBI double, before Powers rang up a flyout to end the rally and the frame.

Kark started off the MSU fifth with a walk, and later advanced to second on a Ziegler single. Two batters later, Jebb singled up the middle to drive Kark in and move Ziegler to third. With Vradenburg at bat, he drew a wild pitch that allowed Ziegler to scamper home for an 11-1 lead for the Green & White.

Powers worked another 1-2-3 frame in the fifth, before yielding a home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth, but then got the next three batters out, keeping the score 11-2.

Mayes started things off in the top of the seventh with a single down the left field line. Two batters later, Farquhar walked, and Jebb followed with a groundout that moved Mayes to third and Farquhar to second, and bringing Vradenburg to bat. The Spartan first baseman blasted his three-run HR to center field for a 14-2 MSU lead to complete Sunday’s scoring.

Michigan State now returns home to McLane Stadium at Kobs Field to host Notre Dame on Tuesday, April 25 in a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

MSU then hosts Northwestern in a three-game B1G weekend series, Friday-Sunday, April 28-30. The series between the Spartans and Wildcats opens on Friday at 6:05 p.m., followed by Saturday’s middle game of the series at 3:35 p.m., before Sunday’s series finale at 1:05 p.m.

Fans can follow the MSU baseball action with “Watch Live,” “Listen Live” and “Live Stats” links at MSUSpartans.com

Michigan State’s schedule is subject to change, stay tuned to MSUSpartans.com and @MSUBaseball on Twitter for schedule updates.

