Spartans Defeated By Wolverines Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball was defeated by Michigan Saturday afternoon by an 8-3 final score at UM’s Ray Fisher Stadium.

The Wolverines captured the Big Ten Conference weekend series with Saturday’s win after Friday’s 5-3 triumph, dealing the Spartans their first series loss of the season after winning the previous three conference series. Michigan State won its league series with Purdue, Rutgers and Ohio State.

MSU is now 23-13 overall and 6-5 in B1G action, while UM moves to a 21-17 overall and 9-5 B1G record.

Michigan scored four runs in the first before MSU bounced back with two runs in the third and one in the fifth to pull within, 4-3. However, UM added three runs in the sixth and one more in the eighth for the final 8-3 score.

“It was disappointing day today. I think we need to be ready right from the get-go, and it was a tough start for us today,” MSU head coach Jake Boss Jr. said. “I thought Ryan Szczepaniak did a nice job, keeping it there and giving our offense a chance. We had a couple opportunities and couldn’t come through. Overall, a disappointing day, but we’ll be back and ready to play tomorrow.”

Sunday’s series finale is slated for a 1 p.m. first pitch.

MSU had seven hits Saturday, led by junior infielder Brock Vradenburg going 2-for-2 with an RBI, adding two walks to reach base in all four at bats and knocking a pair of infield singles. Fellow junior infielder Mitch Jebb was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, scooting around from second on a Vradenburg infield single.

Junior infielder Trent Farquhar was 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, while senior outfielder Casey Mayes was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Junior outfielder Jack Frank was 1-for-4, but was denied hits in the other three at bats by the UM defense and Mother Nature.

Redshirt-sophomore Harrison Cook started but was unable to make it out of the first inning, going just 0.1 IP with three hits, four runs, two walks and one strikeout. Sophomore Ryan Szczepaniak came on and put the clamps on the UM rally, going 5.0 IP, scattering three hits for two runs, one earned, with a walk and five strikeouts. Senior Andrew Carson (0.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 B, 0 K) and freshman Nolan Higgins (2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K) pitched the rest.

Michigan bolted out of the gates with a four-run first inning, on three hits, taking advantage of two walks and a hit by pitch, chasing Cook, before Szczepaniak came on and calmed the waters for the Spartans.

MSU got going in the third inning, as Farquhar laced a two-out single that couldn’t have been any more up the middle as it bounced off the second base bag, to spark the Spartan rally. Jebb followed with a double down the left-field line and off the wall. Vradenburg followed with a slow-rolling single to the right side of the infield and Jebb scooted around and scored on the throw to first that wasn’t in time to get Vradenburg, pulling MSU within 4-2.

The Spartans manufactured a run to close to 4-3 in the fifth, as Mayes led off with a single up the middle, then stole second. He took third on a flyout by junior outfielder Greg Ziegler, and Mayes scored on a sacrifice fly by Farquhar, drawing the Green & White within a run.

That would be the closest the Spartans would get, as the Wolverines plated three in the sixth on a home run, taking advantage of an MSU error and two doubles. UM added a run in the eighth.

The Spartans and Wolverines wrap up the three-game series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Fans can follow the MSU baseball action with “Watch Live,” “Listen Live” and “Live Stats” links at MSUSpartans.com

Michigan State’s schedule is subject to change, stay tuned to MSUSpartans.com and @MSUBaseball on Twitter for schedule updates.

