Police searching for two people after gunfire at Knob Hill Apartments

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for two suspects after shots were fired near Knob Hill Apartments on Saturday.

Meridian Township Police said that at 5:45 p.m. two people shot a gun into the side of a person’s car. No one was in the car at the time of the incident. Police say the two suspects took off from the scene before any officials were able to arrive. No one was injured.

Investigators believe the suspects and the car owner know one another and the incident does not appear to be random.

Meridian Township Police released the descriptions of both suspects in a statement.

“Suspect #1: Dark-skinned black male approximately 6′0″ tall with a thin build. The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, and a black face covering. The victim believed the suspect to be in his late teens.

Suspect #2: Dark-skinned black male approximately 5′7″ tall with a thin build. The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and a face covering. The victim believes the suspect to be in his late teens.”

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the shooting you can call the Meridian Township Police at 517-853-4800.

