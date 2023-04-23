LAFCU hosts Shred Day in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many, Saturday afternoon was a time for a little spring cleaning.

LAFCU in Lansing hosted its annual Shred Day. Each participant was allowed four banker’s boxes of materials including financial statements, address labels, bills, and other personal documents.

Alyssa Troub from LAFCU said Saturday was the perfect day for the event.

“Usually in the spring people are spring cleaning, it’s after tax season, said Troub. “They’re kind of cleaning house and getting rid of things and we always have a very long line and a great turn-out and we use shred experts out of the Saginaw area. They are here and they safely shred and recycle all the shredded paper.”

LAFCU has hosted Shred Day for 5 years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.