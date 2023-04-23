Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists got a surprise after a 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore with pups on an Alabama beach.

Authorities in Orange Beach said that after the shark washed up last week, researchers discovered it had been pregnant with 40 shark pups.

Scientists said it’s unclear how the shark died.

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)

Staff with the city’s coastal resources group called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"It'll be nice to sit here and enjoy this great weather and not have to worry about what...
Suzy Merchant adjusts to retirement, focuses on family
A collision in Roscommon County killed three people on April 21, 2023.
3 killed in head-on collision in Northern Michigan
MSU’s Dairy Cattle Center offers public cow petting events for community healing
Authorities identify victim in Delta Township homicide
Dezyre Rouble
Eaton Rapids police seek help in locating missing girl

Latest News

Police searching for two people after gunfire at Knob Hill Apartments
Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Slotkin’s Senate run may complicate Dems bid to retake House
Phoenix police say 37-year-old Charles Rock, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on...
Phoenix police arrest man accused of robbing bank, shooting at police helicopter