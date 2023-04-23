First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The last week in April will be chilly. Low pressure aloft close to the Great Lakes region will continue to push cool air into the area. High temperatures each day through Wednesday are expected to be in the low 50s with overnight low temperatures for the first half of the week in the upper 20s to low 30s. Early morning frost and freezing temperatures will be a concern for the first half of the week. Temperatures should moderate for the end of the week with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows near 40º.

Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun to start the day. This afternoon we cannot rule out a few rain showers popping up in the cool and unstable air. Tonight any showers should end in the early evening and we spend most of the night partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers may pop-up again on Tuesday in the chilly and unstable air. It may be just cold enough Tuesday for a few snowflakes to mix in with any raindrops that develop. Wednesday and Thursday promise to be dry with some sunshine. Rain showers are expected on and off Friday through the weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 24, 2023

Average High: 61º Average Low 40º

Lansing Record High: 87° 1915

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1883

Jackson Record High: 87º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 20º 2015

