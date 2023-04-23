First Alert Weather Forecast

Chilly days and frosty nights
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The last week in April will be chilly. Low pressure aloft close to the Great Lakes region will continue to push cool air into the area. High temperatures each day through Wednesday are expected to be in the low 50s with overnight low temperatures for the first half of the week in the upper 20s to low 30s. Early morning frost and freezing temperatures will be a concern for the first half of the week. Temperatures should moderate for the end of the week with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows near 40º.

Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun to start the day. This afternoon we cannot rule out a few rain showers popping up in the cool and unstable air. Tonight any showers should end in the early evening and we spend most of the night partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers may pop-up again on Tuesday in the chilly and unstable air. It may be just cold enough Tuesday for a few snowflakes to mix in with any raindrops that develop. Wednesday and Thursday promise to be dry with some sunshine. Rain showers are expected on and off Friday through the weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 24, 2023

  • Average High: 61º Average Low 40º
  • Lansing Record High: 87° 1915
  • Lansing Record Low: 23° 1883
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 20º 2015

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for two people after gunfire at Knob Hill Apartments
Large police presence on Fairview Avenue in Lansing
"It'll be nice to sit here and enjoy this great weather and not have to worry about what...
Suzy Merchant adjusts to retirement, focuses on family
People gather at 8th Beerfest at the Ballpark in Downtown Lansing
Unloading clutter at Recycle-Rama in Lansing

Latest News

Chilly Days And Frosty Nights
Cool weather sticks around for the rest of the weekend
Rainy and cool this weekend
Gloomy weather sticks around