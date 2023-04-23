Detroit Lions legends return to Lansing in All-Star basketball game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic High School played host to the 16th annual Detroit Lions Legends vs. Lansing Firefighters All-Stars Basketball game Saturday evening.

A solid crowd paid between 25 and 50 dollars for admission to the event, in which all of the proceeds are given to Lansing Firefighter’s Local #421.

The Lions Legends were represented by most notably Herman Moore, who was a wide receiver for 11 seasons in Detroit.

Former linebacker George Jamison, former tight end Rob Rubick and former center Brock Gutierrez were among others part of the team.

Teams competed in a very loose, exhibition basketball game, giving many Lions fans quite a show with plenty of entertainment involved.

“We’ve become less basketball and more entertainment and try to get all the kids in the game,” Rubick, who played nine seasons in Detroit said. " Because when the kids have fun is, you know, Mom and Dad have fun. So that’s what we really aim towards the kids.”

The basketball in the event is secondary, but what keeps the Lions coming back year after year is to give back to the firefighters.

“I love it because we’re supporting those that keep us safe that going to places where others there and helping our First Responders and helping our community leaders, our educators. That’s what this is all about,” Moore said. “And you come out and you support those that that need our assistance but also the recognition for the work that they do.”

For many of these players, they all didn’t play during the same periods in Detroit, so for them, it’s a great opportunity to bond and grow closer.

“Getting to meet some guys or see some guys you haven’t seen in a while. Certainly didn’t play with all these guys,” Gutierrez said. “We’re kind of all over the board and age but got one thing in common that’s the fraternity of professional football and it’s it’s always good to hang out with these guys.

After the game, Lions players stayed around and signed autographs and took photos with a line of eager Lions fans.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.