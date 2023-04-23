Capital District Library hosts local vendors for Craft Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Capital Area District Libraries hosted Saturday their Crafts fair and surplus sale in downtown Lansing.

The fair provides one-of-a-kind arts and crafts for sale. Local participants set up shops around the library to sell their original crafts to visitors. One local business, Teri’s Creations, sells one-of-a-kind gifts like portraits, inspirational messages, keychains, and more.

“We like to support local businesses. She (the owner) likes to get out to different events around town that goes on,” said Diandrea White.

Meanwhile, the library set up its own booth with items for sale from its surplus store. The surplus store includes previously used equipment from the library.

The event was free for people to participate in and was a way for the library to showcase local businesses.

“The fair in general is awesome. I have tried some of the food and we’ve bought some of the hand-made necklaces that another vendor has. And it’s just amazing to see that here in our city there’s so much talent and you can find anything,” said White.

Other items offered were solar lights, posters, handbags, and computers.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.