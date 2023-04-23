People gather at 8th Beerfest at the Ballpark in Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The REO Town Commercial Association, a non-profit, hosted its annual Lansing Beerfest. It has been a tradition for 8 years in Lansing.

While those who attended experienced some rainy weather, that didn’t stop people from joining in on the fun. On Saturday, the Lansing Beerfest took place at the Jackson Field ballpark.

Paul Starr is one of the organizers who helped to plan the event. “I’m looking forward to people just having a good time. Just people coming out with their family or a group of friends. It’s a lot of good liquids and a lot of fun stuff to try. I just love at festivals to just go around and try stuff you haven’t tried,” said Starr.

There were more than 20 Michigan breweries and 100 craft beers and ciders. People had the chance to taste a wide variety of beer, cider, hard seltzer, mead, spirits, and wine.

The organizer said people come to this event from all over.

“It’s good for the community because it’s bringing in a lot of people from out of the area to Lansing and that’s really the whole point of why we started this. To get people to come out and know that Lansing isn’t just the state Capitol,” said Starr.

The event went from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

