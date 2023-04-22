Unloading clutter at Recycle-Rama in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the 2023 Earth Day, people had the chance to lighten their load at the annual Recycle-Rama.

Medications, electronics, and old bicycles; were all taken off the hands of greater Lansing residents and kept out of landfills. It’s the first time Recycle-Rama has returned since the covid-19 pandemic. Volunteer coordinator Julie Powers says it feels good to take something old and give it purpose again.

“Most of the scrap metal will be melted down,” she said. Everything that goes through CART, so the bottles, the glass, everything, that will get melted down or reused. And then also the Styrofoam gets melted down and has a new life.”

Powers said CARS were already lining Cedar Street, well before the gates were opened at 9 a.m. But soon, it was smooth sailing as people stopped by each station and turned their items over to the experts to be properly recycled.

Both city and county recycling partners came out to help unload the waste, in addition to dozens of community volunteers. The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha spent the morning hauling cardboard, plastic, and other recyclables to fulfill their sorority chapter mission: dedication to service.

“Service is what we do,” said chapter member Kirby Gibson. “We are committed to being supreme in service to all mankind.”

For the people who rolled through to empty their trunks, like Lansing resident Tawana Norton, the Recycle-Rama is an opportunity to reclaim their space.

“It feels free,” she said. “I hate clutter, and this was a good way for me to get rid of a lot of stuff in my house.”

People don’t have to wait until next year’s Recycle-Rama, or Earth Day, to clear out their clutter and do their part to save the environment. Anyone can drop off their recycling year-round through resources like the Michigan State University Recycling Center and Capitol Area Recycling and Trash. If you’re unsure where to take your used items, you can find services anywhere in the state through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Recycling Directory.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.