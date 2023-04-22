On The Job Report: 4/21/2023
3 jobs submitted to WILX for “On the Job Report” 4/21/2023
Delivery Associate
PEAK PERFORMANCE LOGISTICS
Salary:
starting at $17/hr. + bonuses
Description:
** OUR DRIVERS HOLD THE KEYS TO OUR SUCCESS**
Driver - Delivering Amazon packages
Peak Performance Logistics LLC. , a delivery service partner of AMAZON, is now serving Lansing and the surrounding communities. We offer Extended Health Benefits, A Bonus Program, Paid Time off, 401K and Tuition reimbursement. We also present the opportunity to join our growing organization (with on the job training) and provide our clients with high quality service and ON-TIME deliveries! Some of our employees think of it as getting paid to work out while you get to deliver smiles and enjoy the outdoors!
Our company is in search for highly motivated, professional, and qualified employees to become Delivery Associates and safely drive our company provided vehicles. THE MISSION is to deliver packages to our customers doorsteps ON-TIME . Becoming a Delivery Associate does have required qualifications
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Safely operate our delivery vehicles in all weather (Residential & Commercial)
- Utilize a handheld device for proper routing and delivery information
- Able to lift up to 50 lbs. packages; walk up and down stairs and in and out of a vehicle
- Work 8-10 hour shifts (Part-Time and Full-Time hours are available)
BENEFITS
- Extended health care
- On-site parking
- Vacation & paid time off
- 401K
- College tuition assistance
- Company events & social hours
- Bonus opportunities
QUALIFICATIONS
- Eligible to work in the United States
- At least 21 years of age
- Valid Driver’s License
- Successfully pass a background check
- Equal Opportunity Employer Peak Performance Logistics LLC is an equal opportunity employer. Peak Performance Logistics LLC. does not discriminate on the basis of age, gender, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, veteran status, political affiliation, disability, genetic information or other non-merit factor.
- Shifts range between 8-10 hours per day and shifts are available 7 days per week
- Safely drive and operate your delivery vehicle at all times
- Use handheld device for routing information, customer delivery information
- Must be comfortable driving and working in varying weather conditions
- Load and unload packages to be delivered
- Lift packages up to 50 lbs
How to Apply:
Email: P2logisticsmgt@gmail.com
Text: (517) 643-3416
Please include your name and phone number. Resume may be submitted to P2logisticsmgt@gmail.com.
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/81506652
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 81506652
HVAC Service Technician
AIRE SERV
Salary:
$18.00 - $35.00 per hour
Description:
- Are you feeling like you’re in a rut where you are now and going nowhere?
- Is it your turn for advancement?
- Are you tired of running 6, 8 or even 10 or more calls a day?
- Does it feel like you’re living to work or working to live?
- Is it time for a change? Give us a call!
We are GROWING and looking for the BEST! We provide our service technicians with great compensation, flexible schedule, on-going paid training, company uniforms, a company vehicle and an opportunity to advance. Apply Today.
Customized Benefits Package May include:
- Retirement Plan
- Health, Dental, Vision
- Paid Holidays
- Paid Vacation
- Commissions & Bonuses
- Flexible Schedule
- Weekly On-Going Training
- Family & Friends Discounts
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Paid Continuing Education
We believe in doing the job right. And part of the job is creating a company worth working for. So when you put on that Aire Serv® uniform, you become part of a place that will take care of you the way our franchise owners take care of their own family and friends. Grounded in honesty, integrity, and no surprises. Excellent customer service can’t happen without happy, motivated, and committed employees. Which is where you come in. People like you make what the Aire Serv franchise owners do possible and creating a team that shares and exemplifies our values is as important as providing quality service for heating and cooling systems.
Requirements:
2 Years Minimum Residential HVAC Service Experience, Complete Diagnostic/HVAC Repair Tools, EPA certification, Valid Drivers License, Must be able to pass full Background Check, Drug Screen and Motor Vehicle Report.
How to Apply:
https://aire-serv-of-mid-michigan.careerplug.com/jobs/827300/apps/new
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/63134135
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 63134135
Nurse – RN/LPN
BURCHAM HILLS RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
Salary:
$
Description:
**Interested in receiving up to a $3000 sign on bonus??**
RN and LPN openings in Sub-Acute Skilled Rehab Nursing – Get the respect nurses deserve in a challenging and rewarding environment! Use and expand your skills. Make independent decisions regarding nursing care for complex high-acuity rehab clients, including post-surgical, IV, trach, TBI, wounds, and more. Burcham Hills consistently is rated 5-star for staffing while maintaining low staff-to-client ratios.
Excellent Benefits, strong and confident team, supportive, experienced management, progressive work culture. We offer shift & weekend premium pay, a generous paid-time off package, free easy-access parking, tuition reimbursement, specialty training, CEU’s, opportunity for career advancement, on-site wellness center, and more.
Not interested in full time? We get creative when it comes to meeting your scheduling needs. Talk to us about our part time and per diem opportunities.
How to Apply:
Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/3144491
Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 3144491
