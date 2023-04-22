Eaton Rapids police seek help in locating missing girl

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Eaton Rapids are looking for a missing runaway girl.

According to authorities, Dezyre Rouble was last seen Thursday when she ran from her parents while they were on Union Street, between Center and Albers streets. Police said she sought shelter at a friend’s home in Eaton Rapids and is likely still in the area.

Police describe her as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.

Anyone concealing her whereabouts may face criminal charges. Anyone who has seen Dezyre Rouble or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Eaton Rapids Police Department at 517-663-8118 or 911.

