Annual ‘Evening to Change a Child’s Life’ held in Bath Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across the state of Michigan, there are roughly 14,000 children in foster care – all for different reasons. Local advocates and volunteers are doing their part to make positive changes in the lives of abused and neglected children living in Barry, Eaton, and Ingham counties.

On Friday, April 21, CASA for Kids, Inc. hosted its 9th Annual Evening to Change a Child’s Life event. Executive director at CASA for Kids, Inc., Rachel Swedburg, said “we have this event really as our primary fundraiser so that we can continue to advocate for children who are in foster care.” She said all proceeds will go towards the cause.

Some advocates used their own past experiences to help change a child’s story.

“When I was a young child, I had faced verbal abuse by someone close to me and it caused me to have some harmful decisions,” said Adam Williams. 20 years later, he said sharing his story helps children overcome their own struggles.

“Although I was facing verbal abuse, I did have a strength of my own that I just needed to tap into to kind of overcome that,” Williams said. “So, my abuser didn’t change, it was me who changed on the inside.”

During an Evening to Change a Child’s Story, Swedburg said Casa for Kids, Inc. currently has a team of 90 volunteers ready to help change a child’s life. “And in 2022, we advocated for 160 children who are currently in foster care to make sure their voices are heard and their needs are met.”

She added that last year, volunteers supported 36 children returning home to their parents.

Volunteers like Monique Hudson said that because these are children that have been removed from their homes, playing games and having dinner with the children is something she enjoys.

“It’s like my peak of the week just to go see them and hang out with them. But also on their side, like I’ve been able to build trust with them that other people in the case aren’t able to do,” Hudson said. “They don’t have that touch point that’s as frequent.”

Providing a safe space for children to find their voice. “Through sharing stories of what I faced as a child but also helping them share their stories in what they’re currently facing,” said Williams.

