Your Health: New cancer treatment gives hope to patients

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 80,00 people will be diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma this year.

It’s a cancer of the white blood cells that is difficult to treat, but new groundbreaking treatments could change the game for cancer patients.

Brooke Michael, number 12, has been a catcher for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve loved it ever since I put the gear on for the first time,” she said.

Her mom and dad watched every battle on the field and were concerned when her shoulder started hurting her.

“She called me one day when her and her sister were at pitching practice and she was in tears saying she couldn’t breathe,” recalled her mother, Stephanie Michael.

Brooke was diagnosed with b-cell lymphoma.

“She had a massive tumor on her chest. It literally was the size of a softball,” Stephanie said.

After six rounds of chemo and 29 rounds of proton radiation helped shrink it, but the cancer was still there. That’s when doctors decided to try a combination of gene therapy and immunotherapy called CAR T-cell Therapy.

T-cells, which are a type of immune cell in the body, are taken from the patient’s blood. Using gene therapy, doctors reprogram the cells to attack cancer cells.

Studies show that up to 40% of the children who get it go into complete remission. It worked for Brooke, who is back in the game and cancer-free.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed believed to be factor in fiery Lansing crash that killed teen
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
A stolen gun was recovered by police during an April 20, 2023 traffic stop.
Trooper reports stolen gun found during traffic stop, arrests Lansing teen
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season

Latest News

Your Health: New cancer treatment gives hope to patients
Your Health: New cancer treatment gives hope to patients
Your Health: Coping with anxiety
Your Health: Coping with anxiety
Your Health: Coping with anxiety
MSU researchers developing nanomedicine to treat heart disease
MSU researchers developing nanomedicine to treat heart disease