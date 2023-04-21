What the Tech: Keeping your computer working

If you take a few steps to keep them running, a computer is perfectly fine for over 10 years.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not long ago, computers had a lifespan of about 6 years. Not anymore. If you take a few steps to keep them running, a computer is perfectly fine for over 10 years.

The biggest culprits that kill computers too soon are viruses and spyware. Clicking on a malicious link in an email or a website can install computer killers. Those links can look legitimate and even be included in a Facebook or Google ad. Windows and Macs have their

Own anti-virus software and spyware blockers. Make sure they’re installed and active.

And never give someone the remote control of your computer. These scammers might say they’re with Microsoft. They’ll ask you to type a few letters in a box so they can make repairs. Instead, they’re installing viruses, spyware, and programs that steal your information.

If your machine gets infected, don’t throw it away immediately. CCleaner is free software that scans and cleans out the registry.

Keep it cool by cleaning out the vents with a can of compressed air. The age-old question is, should you turn it off or leave it on? Don’t turn it off every night, but do it once a week to install updates.

Lastly, upgrade the hard drive to a solid state or SSD. They don’t have spinning parts that can go bad. Unless you know what you’re doing, find a computer repair shop that’ll install it for you.

You probably don’t want to spend $200 to repair a $300 computer. Otherwise, save money and save the environment by keeping the computer you have now last a lot longer.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed believed to be factor in fiery Lansing crash that killed teen
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
A stolen gun was recovered by police during an April 20, 2023 traffic stop.
Trooper reports stolen gun found during traffic stop, arrests Lansing teen
Cedar Point
Cedar Point drops gate price for 2023 season

Latest News

Lansing Lugnuts testing out 8th-inning beers
Nessel’s request denied by MSU Board for remaining Nassar documents
Nessel’s request denied by MSU Board for remaining Nassar documents
Gun, drugs, cash seized during search warrant on Jackson home
Authorities identify victim in Delta Township homicide
Authorities identify victim in Delta Township homicide
"It'll be nice to sit here and enjoy this great weather and not have to worry about what...
Suzy Merchant adjusts to retirement, focuses on family