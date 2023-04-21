Umbrellas needed to kick off the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is a day to keep the umbrella’s handy! First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the weekend’s forecast. Plus we take a look at some of the top headlines as you start your day.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 21, 2023

Average High: 60º Average Low 39º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1985

Lansing Record Low: 15° 1875

Jackson Record High: 88º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 22º 1904

