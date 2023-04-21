Suzy Merchant adjusts to retirement, focuses on family

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant made her first public appearance since her January car crash.

Merchant introduced her former assistant Kristin Haynie as Central Michigan’s new head coach Thursday and heartily endorsed her choice.

“I think it always starts there with a high character person in a head coaching role and a local someone who has contributed a lot to Michigan State and the state of Michigan and women’s basketball, so I’m just so proud of her,” said Merchant.

Merchant had not been seen publicly since January 22nd when she was on the sidelines for a Spartan game against Rutgers, which turned out to be her final game as MSU’s head coach. She has not shared the details of her departure, but MSU announced her retirement as a mutual decision. Merchant said she is totally healthy now and adjusting to retirement.

“I’m doing great. My health is on the mend and I feel really good. I’m enjoying being a mom and out here at the ballfields and watching my kids play,” Merchant said.

While Merchant will miss coaching, she said she will not miss the challenges that come with coaching in a modern-day transfer portal and players getting paid era.

“It’ll be nice to sit here and enjoy this great weather and not have to worry about what recruits are playing where and when,” Merchant said.

She said she had received a few phone calls about coaching jobs, but confirmed she is staying retired.

“I‘m ready to just take time and be the head coach of my own team at home,” Merchant said. “That’s a team that needs me right now and I’m going to dive into that.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.