Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s take on the suspended Lions

What does this mean for the future of the team?
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt gives his take on the Detroit Lions players who have been suspended - and some released from the team entirely - after an NFL investigation showed they violated the league’s gambling policy. What does this mean for the future of the team?

